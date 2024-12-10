Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Bar to Host Bayou-Themed New Year’s Eve Party

Laissez les bon temps rouler! The first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up will be a bayou-flavored dance party you’ll never forget!

With three stories, two live music stages, our Whirlwind frozen daiquiri bar, and plenty of dance floor space to scoot your boots, plus rooftop patio access, Bell Bottoms Up is the perfect place to ring in 2025! And everybody knows eating red beans and rice on New Year’s gives you good luck, so don’t skip our menu of Cajun-inspired bar bites and elevated entrees.

Nashville’s newest dueling piano bar, Bayou Keys, is also accepting New Year’s Eve reservations for $100 per seat that include full venue access to Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up. Enjoy a reserved table at Bayou Key’s for the dueling piano show and tickets to the Bell Bottom Bash at Bell Bottoms Up.

Bayou Keys New Year’s Eve reservations can be made here: https://www.sevenrooms.com/explore/bayoukeys/reservations/create/search/?date=2024-12-31&party_size=2

Don’t want to stick to just one Lower Broadway bar? No problem! A Platinum Pass gives you expedited access — no standing in long lines! — to all of TC Restaurant Group’s downtown Nashville establishments, including Casa Rosa, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up.

Tickets are $50 for General Access, which includes full venue access including the rooftop, with live bands all night and a rooftop DJ starting at 10 p.m. Tickets are $250 for the Platinum Pass, which grants expedited full-venue access to Bell Bottoms Up, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa. Platinum Pass entry is contingent on venue capacity. New Year’s Eve tickets are available to ages 21+ only.

Tickets are available for purchase on LineLeap: https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/qQuYie95ICKbB90WDQKs?t=6e8a99

