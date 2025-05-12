Lainey Wilson Named ACM Entertainer of the Year

The Academy of Country Music hosted the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, celebrated industry luminaries and rising stars, and recognized the year’s most significant accomplishments. 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon, Reba McEntire, hosted the two and a half hour commercial-free event at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The show opened with an electric 12-minute all-star set celebrating the 60th anniversary with live performances of ACM Songs of the Year from the past six decades, including Reba McEntire singing “Okie from Muskogee,” Clint Black singing “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Wynonna Judd singing “Why Not Me,” LeAnn Rimes singing “Blue,” Little Big Town singing “Girl Crush,” and Dan + Shay singing “Tequila.”

The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Lainey Wilson, marking her second year in a row earning the coveted title. Ella Langley led the night in total wins with five awards, followed by Wilson with four wins. The show celebrated Country Music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and featured 16 show-stopping performances from 26 artists, including exclusive collaborations and legendary tributes that captivated fans worldwide.

Here are some highlights from the show.

Ella Langley’s five wins make her the winningest artist at the 60th ACM Awards, a feat achieved in the first year of her receiving an ACM Award nomination. Her wins include ACM New Female Artist of the Year, as well as ACM Single of the Year, ACM Music Event of the Year, and ACM Visual Media of the Year (as an artist and producer) for her song “you look like you love me” with Riley Green. At the end of the night, Langley remarked she was “on cloud nine.”

Lainey Wilson’s win for ACM Entertainer of the Year marks her second year in a row winning the award, making her the third woman to win the award back-to-back (Taylor Swift in 2011 and 2012, Carrie Underwood in 2009 and 2010). This is also her third consecutive year winning ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second ACM Album of the Year win. Wilson’s win for ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year marks her first win in the category. Her four wins tonight bring her ACM Awards count to sixteen. When accepting her award for Female Artist of the Year, she thanked her fellow nominees for joining her on this “wild ride,” adding, “the girls are kicking down some barn doors—and I love it!”

Riley Green took home three ACM Awards for his collaboration with Ella Langley on their song “you look like you love me,” including ACM Single of the Year, ACM Music Event of the Year, and ACM Visual Media of the Year. His three wins tonight bring his ACM Awards count to four.

Alan Jackson received the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements and enduring legacy in Country Music. With over 75 million records sold worldwide, more than 50 Top 10 hits, and 35 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country charts, Jackson’s career has become a cornerstone of the genre. The namesake award will continue to recognize an iconic artist, duo, or group that has achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, philanthropy, record sales, streaming numbers, and public representation.

Brooks & Dunn’s win for ACM Duo of the Year marks their first win in the category in 15 years and increases their win count to a record 17th win in the category – increasing their own record and bringing their ACM Award count to 31. When accepting the award, they expressed their heartfelt gratitude and thanked the audience for “paying [their] rent for the past 30 years.”

Old Dominion’s win for ACM Group of the Year marks their eighth consecutive win in the category, passing Rascal Flatts for the most consecutive wins in the category. Their win tonight brings Old Dominion’s ACM Awards count to ten.

Chris Stapleton’s win for ACM Male Artist of the Year marks the second year in a row he’s won the award, and his fifth time overall. He’s now one award shy of tying Merle Haggard for the most wins in the category.

Jessie Jo Dillon won ACM Songwriter of the Year, marking her second ACM Award after also earning the same title in 2024.

First time winners include Texas-native Cody Johnson who took home ACM Song of the Year for “Dirt Cheap,” Zach Top who won ACM New Male Artist of the Year, and The Red Clay Strays who won ACM New Duo or Group of the Year.

