Lainey Wilson Honors Miley Cyrus at Disney Legends Event

Miley Cyrus was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 event on August 11. The event honored 14 individuals who have made a significant impact on the Disney legacy.

Cyrus, the youngest legend to be recognized, was honored with a special on stage performance of “Best of Both Worlds” from Lainey Wilson.

Before the performance, Wilson shared about her days as a Hannah Montana impersonator before she became known as country music’s bell-bottom queen. Wilson said, “Miley, you might not know this, but I am one of your biggest fans. My very first job was taking my portable sound system, a wig, fifteen tracks I learned from front to back, and impersonating Hannah Montana. I’m talking about it at birthday parties, festivals, you name it, it was me – Lainey Wilson opening up for me as Hannah Montana, you talk about the best of both worlds. You inspired me to believe in myself that I too can be an ordinary girl living in an extraordinary world so on behalf of Miley Cyrus fans everywhere, I would like to dedicate this song to you.”

Cyrus, who grew up in the Franklin area, accepted the honor with a speech talking about when she auditioned for Hannah Montana. She stated, “I was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee which is where I sent my audition tapes from. After those tapes were sent in, my mom got a message that what I sent was great but, I was just too small and I was too young for the part. A year or more goes by and I forget all about “Hannah Montana.”But then we get a call and they tell us they fully casted the show. They’ve already shot a pilot, but the show just isn’t working. So they want me to come out to LA and audition in person. So we go to the mall to shop for what I would wear to the audition. And in true fashion of fate, there hangs a t-shirt that says ‘I should have my own TV show.’ So, we take it home, bedazzled it, and flew out to LA. After a few of those auditioning trips, I got the part. ”

Cyrus ended the emotional speech by saying, “I stand here proud to have been Hannah Montana because she made Miley in so many ways. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself- this is life.”

Hannah Montana aired from 2006 until 2011. Cyrus is the daughter of country artist Billy Ray Cyrus. Her godmother is country legend Dolly Parton. Cyrus won her first GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year in February.

The ceremony is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

