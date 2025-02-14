Lainey Wilson Gets Engaged

Lainey Wilson is changing her relationship status just before Valentine’s Day.

The GRAMMY-winning artist took to social media to share the news of her engagement to boyfriend, former NFL player Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Wilson shared a series of photos with the statement, “4x4xU forever.”

Hodges and Wilson have been dating since 2021; however, their relationship was not public until 2023, when they debuted their relationship at the ACM Awards.

Recently, Wilson announced the extension of the Whirlwind World Tour with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on October 2nd. Find tickets here.

