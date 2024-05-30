Lady Vols Trio Named All-Americans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee softball’s trio of Payton Gottshall , Kiki Milloy and Karlyn Pickens garnered All-America honors Tuesday from D1Softball and Softball America.

Pickens led the group with a pair of first-team All-America accolades as D1Softball and Softball America each tabbed the flamethrower to their top teams. Both outlets named Gottshall to the second team, while Milloy earned second-team honors from D1Softball.

A native of Weaverville, North Carolina, Pickens was one-half of Tennessee’s dominant pitching tandem. Finishing the 2024 season with a 22-7 record and an ERA of 1.12, the sophomore firmly established herself as one of the nation’s premier pitchers.

Pickens appeared in 38 games – making 27 starts – and tossed 15 complete games with 12 shutouts and a save. Over 188.1 innings pitched, the right-hander notched 225 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .156 batting average.

Gottshall formed the other half of UT’s pitching machine as she closed out her collegiate career on Rocky Top. The Massillon, Ohio, native went 20-5 with an ERA of 1.37 as she helped guide the Lady Vols to a second straight SEC regular season title.

The graduate pitcher made 35 appearances in the circle with 20 starts in 2024. She threw eight complete games, recorded three shutouts and picked up three saves on the year. Over 147.2 innings pitched, Gottshall had 164 strikeouts with an opponent batting average of .180.

Tennessee’s all-time leader in home runs, runs scored and total bases, Milloy started in 53 games in her final season wearing the Orange & White. A mainstay at the top of the lineup, she led UT with a .347 batting average and 64 runs scored.

Milloy tied for the team lead in hits (59) and home runs (13), while leading the squad with 12 doubles and two triples. The Woodinville, Washington, native closed out the year with 24 stolen bases as she finished with 142 for her career – the second-most in Tennessee softball history.

Source: UT Sports

