Lady Vols Overpower Middle Tennessee with Bench Strength, 89-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s depth proved decisive Tuesday night as the Lady Vols defeated Middle Tennessee 89-75 at Food City Center, powered by 33 points from their bench.

Reserve guard Talaysia Cooper led the bench charge with 18 points, while starter Samara Spencer added 17 points including four three-pointers. The Lady Vols’ defense forced 23 turnovers, converting them into 29 points.

Middle Tennessee shot an efficient 54.9% from the field, led by Anastasiia Boldyreva’s 18 points, but couldn’t overcome Tennessee’s balanced attack. The Blue Raiders’ bench managed just 6 points compared to Tennessee’s 33.

The victory keeps Tennessee perfect at 3-0 on the season, while Middle Tennessee drops to 2-1. The Lady Vols’ 15 three-pointers and aggressive defense proved too much for the Blue Raiders, who struggled to protect the ball against Tennessee’s pressure.

