The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List Monday night on ESPNU, and Tennessee women’s basketball standout Jordan Horston was among those included.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on the players’ performances during the 2021-22 season thus far, the list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor.

On the 2022 Wooden Award™ Late Season Top 20, Horston makes her debut on the Wooden Watch™. The 6-foot-2 junior guard from Columbus, Ohio, has emerged as the statistical and emotional leader of a UT squad that is ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll with an impressive 19-2 overall record and 8-1 mark in the SEC. That league record ties the Big Orange for first in the standings with South Carolina.

Horston is averaging 16.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 18 games this season and has elevated her play even further in league contests. She is putting up a double-double of 17.6 ppg. and 10.1 rpg. vs. SEC opponents, while tallying 4.0 apg., 1.8 bpg. and 1.6 spg. Against six ranked foes, Horston’s numbers are even more impressive, with averages of 19.8 ppg., 11.2 rpg., 4.2 apg., 1.8 spg. and 1.3 bpg.

On Monday night in Tennessee’s 86-83 overtime win over Arkansas, Horston recorded her 10th double-double of the season, tallying 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 40 minutes of playing time as the Lady Vol overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to taste victory. The 20-point effort was the fifth of the year for the UT standout.

The Big Ten and SEC lead all conferences with five selections on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 each, followed by the Big 12 and Pac-12 with three each, the ACC with two selections, and the ASUN and Big East with one selection each.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen to the late season list are still eligible for the Wooden Award™ National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award.

Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program hosts the most prestigious honors in college basketball recognizing the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player for men and women, the Wooden Award All American Teams for men and women and the annual selection of the Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient. Honorees have proven to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA.

Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (’14), Breanna Stewart (’15 and ’16) and last year’s recipients, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut and Luka Garza of Iowa.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

