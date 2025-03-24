Lady Vols Head To 37th NCAA Sweet 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 20 Tennessee, seeded No. 5 in the Birmingham 3 Regional, punched its ticket to the program’s 37th NCAA Sweet16 in the 43 years of the women’s tournament with an 82-67 victory over No. 4 seed and No. 15/13-ranked Ohio State Sunday night at the Schottenstein Center.

The Lady Vols (24-9), who fell behind by 11 over the opening six minutes, hit reset after a first-quarter media timeout and outscored the Buckeyes 77-51 the rest of the way. UT improved to 4-0 vs. OSU during the postseason and 11-3 all-time and handed the home team its first loss of the year in its own venue in 17 games.

UP NEXT: Tennessee advances to its 37th NCAA Sweet 16 in the 43-year history of the women’s tournament. It will face either No. 1 seed Texas or No. 8 Illinois in Alabama on Saturday at 1 or 3:30 p.m. ET at Legacy Arena in the Birmingham 3 Regional. The contest will be televised by ABC and available on Lady Vol Network radio stations statewide and via audio stream on UTSports.com.

Source: UT Sports

