Lady A is now a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The trio was surprised with the invitation from Darius Rucker as they were taping a segment for the upcoming TV special “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music,” airing Feb. 14.

Introducing the group for their performance in the special, Rucker said, “What can you say about three friends of yours who together have become one of the biggest groups in Country Music history? Well, how about this? This trio are multi-platinum superstars, seven-time Grammy Award winners and seven-time CMA Award winners too. And I feel so honored to stand here in the Opry House and hope they accept the invitation I am thrilled to be offering them tonight. So, what do you say, Lady A? Would you like to become members of the Opry?”

“This is the best surprise we could ever ask for,” Lady A’s Hillary Scott said. “I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl so to say we are honored is an understatement.We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family.”

Watch the moment where they received the official invitation from Darius Rucker below.

Lady A’s membership is effective immediately and their performance of the upcoming special will be their first as new Opry members, the group made their Opry debut back in November 2007. The trio recently announced details for their newly formed LadyAID Scholarship Fund, supporting students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. With the hopes of helping relieve financial barriers to higher education and empower Black communities around the country, the applications will be available in early 2021 and more info can be found here. For more information visit www.ladyamusic.com.