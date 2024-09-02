Labor Day 2024 by the Numbers

Donna Vissman
photo from Wallet Hub

Labor Day is Monday, September 2, 2024. The holiday’s roots can be traced to the 1880s in the streets of New York City, where union rival leaders joined forces to protest unfair labor practices.

WalletHub released a study this year about how the current economic environment has impacted Americans’ finances.

Below are the key takeaways from the survey.

  • Inflation frustration: 74% of people think inflation erases their hard work.
  • Impact of inflation: Nearly 2 in 3 Americans say inflation affects their Labor Day plans.
  • Year-over-year improvement: 67% of Americans say they are doing better financially than they were last Labor Day.
  • Working harder for the money: 67% of people believe they’re working harder this year than last year.
  • Trying to make ends meet: 93% of people want a raise to keep up with inflation.
  • Labor Day deals: 66% of Americans think Labor Day sales offer good deals.

labor-day-survey-2024

Source: WalletHub

