La Vergne Woman Killed in Crash On Donelson Pike

The passenger of the Mercury Mystique killed in Thursday’s 6:30 a.m. crash on Donelson Pike at the I-40 East entrance ramp has been identified as Kimberly Odell, 56, of LaVergne. The preliminary investigation indicates a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Donelson Pike when it approached a yellow light and the Mercury turned left in front of it, causing the Silverado to strike the passenger’s side door of the Mercury.

Odell, the front seat passenger, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Neither driver was wearing their seatbelts. Both were transported to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on the 41-year-old driver of the Mercury to determine whether impairment played a role in this fatal crash.

