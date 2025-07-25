La Vergne Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder for Fentanyl Death of Nashville Man

July 21, 2025 – Specialized Investigations Division (SID) detectives, with assistance from the LaVergne Police Department arrested LaVergne resident Tonya Furness, 41, on a Davidson County Grand Jury indictment charging her with second-degree murder for the February fentanyl death of Nashvillian Carson Gregg.

Gregg, 30, was found deceased inside his New Hope Meadow Road home in Hermitage on February 8, 2025. The Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently ruled the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Follow-up investigation by the Neighborhood Safety component of SID led to evidence showing that Furness met with Gregg in the parking lot of a Nashville market on the afternoon of February 7, 2025, and sold him drugs allegedly laced with fentanyl. In addition to second-degree murder, Furness is also charged with the felony offense of delivering a controlled substance. A Criminal Court judge set her bond at $100,000.

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction, please call the Community Overdose Response Team for help. The telephone number is 615-687-1701.

SOURCE: MNPD

