An upgrade to the La Vergne’s water and sewer billing system will require the department to become current on all water bills. The system upgrade will take place in the spring-summer of 2021.
To get the billing service periods current the first transition month’s usage will have to be combined with the second transition month’s usage, resulting in a single bill covering both service periods. This is a one-time process. This particular service bill will be issued during the month of May 2021.
Anyone with questions can contact the water and sewer billing office at (615) 793-5932, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
