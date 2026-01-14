La Vergne to Host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony at City Hall

The City of La Vergne invites the community to attend its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony honoring the life, legacy, and enduring impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19, at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road.

Featured speakers include Richard Reed, principal and longtime Rutherford County educator, and Pastor Joshua Jamerson, founding pastor of Crossland Church.

Reed is a longtime educator and administrator in Rutherford County Schools, with more than two decades of experience in education and student leadership. His career has included service as a teacher, coach, department chair, dean of students, assistant principal, and principal. Reed’s work has focused on building meaningful relationships with students and fostering environments where young people can thrive academically and personally.

Jamerson is a Nashville-based pastor with more than 25 years of experience in ministry, worship leadership, and community service. In 2017, he founded Crossland Church, a ministry rooted in meeting people where they are and encouraging authentic faith and community connection. Jamerson has also traveled nationally and internationally as a background singer for Gospel and Christian recording artists.

The City of La Vergne’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come basis.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email