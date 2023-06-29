La Vergne to Break Ground on New Public Works and Community Development Services Facility

The new Public Works and Community Development Services facility will officially break ground in just over two weeks, marking an important milestone for the City of La Vergne.

The ground breaking will be on July 14 at 9:30 a.m. at 1500 E. Nir Shreibman Blvd. in La Vergne.

The facility will be approximately 63,498 square feet. The project was designed by Lambe + Associates and the construction was awarded to Baron Construction, LLC at the June 6 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting for $26,997,000.

Many different departments will be moved to the facility, including water billing, economic development, information technology, codes, planning, engineering, stormwater, and public works departments including streets, fleet maintenance, water, and sewer.

“We have been in dire need of a newer and larger facility for our public works and development services departments,” says City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “Our employees serve the city, and we would be doing a disservice to our citizens if we don’t properly equip our employees with the tools and safe working environment they need to do their jobs. We are also looking forward to having all of these departments in one facility, which will provide better efficiency for our operations.”

The facility is estimated to take one year to complete.