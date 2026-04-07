La Vergne Staff, Leadership Plant Pinwheel Garden For Child Abuse Prevention Awareness

The La Vergne Police Department hosted a pinwheel ceremony Tuesday, April 7, at the city’s Public Works / Community Development Services Facility to recognize Child Abuse Awareness Month and highlight the community’s role in protecting children.

Representatives from multiple city departments gathered to plant blue pinwheels in front of 1500 E. Nir Shreibman Boulevard, creating a garden display of support for children and families.

“This is about showing support for the most vulnerable in our community,” Police Chief Christopher Moews said. “It’s important for us not just as a police department, but as an entire city, to come together and make a strong statement about protecting children.”

Moews, who previously worked cases involving crimes against children, emphasized the significance of visible community involvement.

“The pinwheel represents what we want for every child, a safe, happy, and carefree childhood,” he said. “By planting this garden, we’re showing our commitment to the children in our community and across Rutherford County.”

Blue pinwheels are widely recognized as the national symbol of child abuse prevention, representing the safe, happy, and carefree childhood every child deserves. Introduced in 2008 by Prevent Child Abuse America as part of its “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign, they serve as a visible reminder of the community’s role in protecting children and supporting families.

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The effort reflects a broader partnership among city departments and organizations focused on child safety and prevention.

Annely Dunavant, the department’s community engagement coordinator and organizer of the ceremony, thanked participants and invited the community to plant additional pinwheels in the garden. Pinwheels are available at no cost inside the Water Department lobby, located directly behind the garden.

The pinwheel garden will remain in place throughout April as a reminder of the importance of child abuse prevention and the role the community plays in supporting children and families.

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