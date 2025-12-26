La Vergne’s Annual Shop With a Hero Program Generates Smiles of Joy

The City of La Vergne continued a cherished holiday tradition with its annual Shop with A Hero program, pairing children with La Vergne police officers, firefighters, and other city staff for a special Christmas shopping experience focused on connection, generosity, and holiday joy.

The city-sponsored program brings together children, their parents or guardians, and members of the La Vergne Police Department and La Vergne Fire & Rescue for an afternoon designed to create positive memories and meaningful interaction. Each of the 28 participating children received a $175 budget to purchase Christmas gifts.

The day began at the City’s Multipurpose Building, where families, officers, and firefighters gathered for a shared meal and fellowship. Santa Claus and the Grinch made special appearances, helping set a festive tone before the shopping portion of the event.

Following the meal, participants traveled to Walmart, which dedicated its lawn and garden checkout area exclusively for Shop with A Hero shoppers. The arrangement allowed children and their accompanying heroes to complete their shopping in a supportive, streamlined environment focused entirely on the families involved.

The excitement of the event was evident on the faces of the children. Their huge smiles as they selected a favorite toy, game, or even clothing were contagious — even the Grinch broke into a grin as he chatted with a child during checkout.

“Shop with a Hero gives our officers the opportunity to connect with families in a positive, meaningful way,” Police Chief Christopher Moews said. “Being present for our community outside of calls for service is essential, and seeing the joy on these kids’ faces is a powerful reminder of the impact that connection can have.”

The meal and fellowship portion of the event was provided by Mission Barbecue, Ascend Federal Credit Union, and Blue Bell Creameries. Their support helped bring everyone together ahead of the shopping experience.

“It’s fun to get out of the branch and represent the credit union at these events,” said Liz Craft, branch manager of the La Vergne Ascend Federal Credit Union. “The best part is getting to see the smiling faces on all the kids.”

Shop with a Hero is an annual City-funded program that reflects La Vergne’s commitment to supporting families while strengthening relationships between the community and its public safety departments during the holiday season.

