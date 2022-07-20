Wednesday, July 20, 2022
La Vergne Ride Along Request Ends with One Arrested

Joshua Murrey
Joshua Murrey

A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer ended up being placed under arrest.

As with all ride alongs, a background check was conducted for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after he submitted the request. The report came back with two sealed indictments for child rape. Murrey was contacted on July 19 and invited to meet K9 officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne police department. When he arrived, Officer Darby placed Murrey under arrest without incident.

Murrey was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to be held before being transferred to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

