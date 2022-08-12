La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions

From Tennessee Lottery

Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week.

“It’s not the big jackpot, but it will do just fine!” said Victoria, who won $20,000 by matching four numbers plus the Mega Ball. And by adding the Megaplier feature for an extra dollar, her prize was doubled because the multiplier drawn that night was two. “I still can’t believe it,” said the LaVergne resident, who purchased the lucky $20,000 ticket at Mapco Express, 2827 Smith Springs Road in Nashville.

Jacquelyn echoed the sentiment, adding that her $20,000 win came from the first time playing Mega Millions. She bought her ticket at Sango Market, 3397 Hwy. 41-A South in Clarksville. She also added the Megaplier.

In addition to these Mega Millions prizes, Tennessee Lottery players won a total of $24.1 million during the week of July 31 – August 6, 2022 from all games.

The Tennessee Lottery reminds players to always check their drawing-style ticket numbers to see if they won any of the many prize levels.

