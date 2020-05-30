The City of La Vergne Public Works department wants to remind citizens about daily brush truck operations.

Two brush trucks are able to cover the entire city over a six-week period and are actively working, weather permitting. Recently, it has been difficult to run the brush truck as the department was assisting in clean up efforts for the recent Wilson County tornado and has been on a modified work schedule until recently due to COVID-19.

For citizens who need brush disposal more often than the City provides, free brush disposal for Rutherford County residents is offered by Rutherford County (not the City) at Murfreesboro Mulching Operation, 4765 Florence Road, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Department strives to maintain this schedule; however, it may be altered during times of heavy workload or inclement weather. If there are any questions regarding this service or these guidelines, please call Public Works at 615-793-9891.

Additional Info about the brush truck...