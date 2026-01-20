La Vergne Proclaims Jan. 17 as Megadeth Day in Honor of Heavy Metal Legends

The City of La Vergne has proclaimed Jan. 17, 2026, as Megadeth Day, recognizing the internationally acclaimed heavy metal band’s visit to the city during a special music event hosted locally.

Megadeth visited La Vergne City Hall Jan. 16 for a proclamation presentation by Jason Cole, who closed the proclamation by stating, “in celebration of the band’s extraordinary contributions to music, their lasting cultural impact, and their continued influence on artists and fans worldwide.” Also attending the presentation were Vice Mayor Steve Noe and Aldermen Carol Haas and Kara Hobbs.

The proclamation coincides with the band’s presence in La Vergne for “Let There Be Shred: The Ultimate Megadeth Immersive Listening Event,” an exclusive, one-day experience described as an all-day celebration offering fans an in-depth look at the band’s music, stories, and legacy. The event was held in La Vergne on Saturday, Jan. 17, at the studios where the band’s newest album was recorded last year.

The self-titled album will be released Jan. 23 and is described as Megadeth’s 17th and final studio album, supported by a global farewell tour.

