La Vergne Prepares for Annual National Night Out

La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on October 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

“We pushed back this year’s National Night Out to October because of the summer heat,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “We’re really excited, though, to still see all of our neighboring departments that come out and interact with the community.”

National Night Out is a designated evening where communities across America come together to take a stand against crime and drugs while building a relationship between the community and police as well as bringing back a true sense of community. The community is invited to come out to the park and spend a fun-filled evening with neighbors, the La Vergne Police Department and the La Vergne Fire Department.

“LPD is always looking for ways to interact with our community in positive ways,” says Chief Chip Davis. “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this great event and learn more about the emergency responders that serve our community every day.”