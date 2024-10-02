La Vergne Prepares for Annual Leaf Litter Collection

The La Vergne Stormwater Department is preparing for the annual leaf litter collection this fall. The leaf collection truck will be running from October 14, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

Residents will be able to sign up for the free service beginning October 7, 2024. Residents should pile their leaves out by the road in front of the front yard before submitting the form to make sure their leaves will be picked up. The form can be found online at www.lavergnetn.gov/544/Leaf-Pick-Up. Residents can expect to see the leaf collection truck pick-up their leaves within seven (7) business days after submitting the form, depending on weather conditions. The last day to sign up for the service will be December 31, 2024.

There are some things that staff want residents to keep in mind while raking their leaves for collection:

Leaves must be in a raked pile. Scattered leaves will not be collected.

Bagged leaves will not be collected.

Any leaves piled on stone or gravel will not be collected.

Crews will not return to collect leaves not in place when crews make their routes.

Leaves must be piled no more than five (5) feet away from the curb.

Do not put leaves in the drainage ditch or storm drain.

Do not put brush or garbage in your leaf pile.

Place leaves at least 15 feet away from any property such as cars and trash cans.

Roads with no outlet or cul-de-sac’s with no turn around will not be collected. A full list of streets with no outlet can be found online at lavergnetn.gov.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Stormwater Coordinator Alexandra Thompson at [email protected].

