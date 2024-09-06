La Vergne Prepares for Annual Fall Festival on September 14

The La Vergne Fall Festival, a free music and vendor event, is scheduled for September 14, 2024 with a special Cruise-In on September 13 to kick-off the festivities. The Cruise-In and Fall Festival will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive.

The Cruise-In begins at 6:00 p.m. In addition to a car show there will be live music featuring Clay Claxton & the Rode West Band.

On Saturday, the festival kicks off with a parade along Murfreesboro Road beginning at 10:00 a.m. The parade will travel eastbound in the westbound lanes, starting at La Vergne City Hall and ending at Veterans Memorial Park. All Murfreesboro Road traffic will be diverted to the eastbound lanes. Drivers are encouraged to leave early or seek alternate routes to accommodate for traffic delays. This year’s grand marshals are Janice Steriotis and Lorna Cripps, two long-time employees of the La Vergne Library.

Following the parade, the festivities continue at the park until 3:00 p.m. There will be live music featuring Hobo Road and Phoenix Rising, food, a petting zoo, pony rides, arts and craft vendors, civic vendors, and much more. A full event schedule and list of activities can be found online at https://www.lavergnetn.gov/632/La-Vergne-Fall-Festival.

Vendor and parade registrations are still open. The parade registration deadline is September 11 while the vendor registration deadline is September 13. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Kathi Melendy at [email protected].

Please note that scammers have been trying to defraud possible vendors on social media by soliciting non-city affiliated registrations for various park events. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to the Parks office at 615-793-3224 or email [email protected].

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email