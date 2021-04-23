take back drugs

Do you have any pharmaceutical pills that you don’t need anymore? This weekend the La Vergne Police Department, with the help of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is hosting a Drug Take Back Day to help citizens safely dispose of their old medications.

La Vergne Officers will be outside City Hall (5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN 37086) on Saturday, April 24th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. collecting old prescription medication. They cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps; only pill or patches will be collected. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Drug Take Back Day is part of the annual Drug Take Back program organized by the DEA.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs visit www.DEATakeBack.com.


