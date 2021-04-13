La Vergne Police Searching for Weapons Shoplifting Suspects

The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help identifying the subjects who stole weapons from a store Monday afternoon.

The subjects entered Specialty Arms on Old Nashville Highway on Monday, April 12 around 5:00 p.m. and ran out of the store with multiple weapons. At least three people were involved. The subjects fled the scene in what appeared to be a dark blue or black, newer model Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867 (STOP).