La Vergne Police Relaunches Citizen’s Police Academy

After a multi-year hiatus, the La Vergne Police Department is bringing back its Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA), a hands-on program designed to strengthen community relationships and give residents a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.

Applications open May 6 and will remain available through August 1, or until all 15 available spots are filled. Once capacity is reached, additional applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

The academy will run weekly from August 14 through September 25. Classes will be held at the police department every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Participants must pass a background check, have no violent misdemeanors or felonies, and hold a valid driver’s license. The course will cover a wide range of topics—from Records to SWAT operations—and will include a special presentation from a representative of the District Attorney’s Office to give attendees a deeper understanding of the judicial system.

For more information, contact Kari Harris at [email protected] or call (615) 287-8685.

