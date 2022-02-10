Law Enforcement members from across the state were in attendance for the annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving Night of Remembrance and Awards Ceremony in December. The ceremony took place at the Sonesta Nashville Airport.

Officer Taylor Caldwell, from the La Vergne Police Department, was among those recognized for his contributions in keeping our streets safe. His efforts took 53 drunk drivers off the road in 2019 and 2020.

Due to the pandemic in 2020, all the awards were presented this year. Congratulations to Officer Caldwell for his extraordinary achievements!