A La Vergne police officer was injured while responding to a call on Friday night.

Officer Zachary Benedetti was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens around 7:45 p.m. when he and another driver collided head-on on Waldron Road near Industrial Boulevard. Officer Benedetti was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Stone Crest Hospital in stable condition.

It is not clear at this time what caused the head-on collision. More details will be released as they become available.