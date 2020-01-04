The La Vergne Police Department will be hosting self-defense classes for women on Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, February 22 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The class is called Women’s Awareness and Response (W.A.R). It will instruct the student on the basic format of how to escape and evade. The student will also be taught basic tools/weapons, confident body posture, situational awareness, shielding, points of impact, break a ways, situational encounters, parking lot encounters, and vehicle encounters. The La Vergne Police Department Instructors have to re-certify every two years. This certification ensures that all tactics are up to date. The class is free and on a first-come, first-served basis for females ages 13 and up. This class is hands on as well as instructional so soft soled shoes and comfortable clothes are required. To sign up, call (615) 287-8618