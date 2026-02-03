La Vergne Police Name Officer Jordan as 2025 Officer Of The Year

The La Vergne Police Department has recognized Officer Jordan as its 2025 Officer of the Year, honoring their outstanding service and dedication to the community.

Police officials said the award highlights an officer who consistently exceeds expectations and demonstrates exceptional reliability, professionalism, and commitment to public safety. Department leadership noted that Officer Jordan regularly goes beyond routine responsibilities and has made meaningful contributions to keeping La Vergne residents safe.

The selection process begins with patrol shift lieutenants nominating one officer from each shift. Final voting is conducted by the Chief of Police, Deputy Chief, and Captain. Being chosen from that group of nominees, the department said, reflects Officer Jordan’s strong work ethic and commitment to service.

The department thanked Officer Jordan for their continued integrity and dedication to the City of La Vergne and its residents.

