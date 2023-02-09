La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects

From La Vergne Police Department:

La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects.

The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.

Anyone with information on this case, or anyone who can identify the suspects, is asked to call Detective Steve Crotts at (615) 287-8647 or email scrotts@lavergnetn.gov.