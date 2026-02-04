La Vergne Police Locate Suspect After High-Speed Chase Ends In Arrest

A La Vergne driver was taken into custody Friday night after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop attempt in the Sandhill area.

Police say officers tried to stop a vehicle around 8:00 p.m. on January 31 after observing it traveling about 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. The driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. Officers later terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns and began saturating the area in an effort to locate the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered damage to a street sign believed to have been struck during the incident. Shortly afterward, the suspect vehicle was found parked in front of a residence and occupying multiple parking spaces.

With the area secured, officers identified the residence connected to the vehicle. After obtaining consent to clear the home, officers located the suspect in an upstairs bedroom and took the individual into custody without incident.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including felony evading, resisting stop, frisk, or halt, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, vandalism, failure to give immediate notice, and leaving the scene of an accident.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email