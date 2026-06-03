La Vergne Police Investigating Reported Shooting Near Waldron Road

La Vergne police are asking the public to avoid the area of Waldron Road and Centrepoint Drive as officers investigate a reported shooting.

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According to the La Vergne Police Department, officers responded to the area at approximately 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said officers, detectives, and additional emergency personnel remain on scene as the investigation continues. Authorities have deployed additional resources to secure the area, collect evidence, and maintain public safety.

Officials are asking residents, businesses, and motorists to avoid the area if possible to allow first responders to work without interference.

Investigators are also asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have information, surveillance footage, or other relevant details to contact the La Vergne Police Department.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and additional information will be released as appropriate.

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