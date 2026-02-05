La Vergne Police Honor Officer Thiede With Field Training Officer Award

The La Vergne Police Department has recognized Field Training Officer Thiede as this year’s FTO Award recipient, as selected by Field Training Supervisors and Command Staff.

Department leaders say Thiede has made significant strides over the past year, consistently going above and beyond in helping shape new officers. Through professionalism, patience, leadership, and dedication, Thiede has played a key role in developing confident, well-prepared officers who serve the community with integrity.

Police said the award reflects not only strong performance in the field, but also a commitment to mentoring, accountability, and excellence. Officials added that Thiede leads by example and sets a high standard for what it means to be a Field Training Officer.

The department said it is proud to have Thiede on the team and grateful for the positive impact being made within the agency and throughout the community.

