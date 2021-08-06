As teachers and students prepare to return to the classroom the La Vergne Police Department is reminding drivers to be extra cautious in school zones and near school buses and bus stops.

To keep school zones and students safe, there will be extra patrols in La Vergne school zones during school commuting hours for the first few weeks of school. Officers will be keeping a special eye out for driving violations like distracted driving, speeding, and reckless driving.

“After the summer months and months of virtual learning a lot of people forget that they’re driving through school zones,” says Lt. Chris Goins. “We’re going to do our best to remind everyone that school is back in session and we all need to take extra care while driving around buses, near bus stops, and in school zones.”

Some important safety tips to remember include: