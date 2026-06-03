La Vergne Police Explain New Roadside Drug Screening Technology

The La Vergne Police Department is sharing details about a new roadside screening tool that will soon be used by officers during impaired driving investigations.

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Police said the SoToxa Mobile Test System is an oral fluid screening device designed to assist officers investigating suspected impaired drivers, particularly in cases involving narcotics or other substances.

According to the department, the device will only be used after probable cause has already been established and an arrest has been made. Officials emphasized the system will not be used for random testing or to determine whether someone should be arrested.

Police also noted that results from the SoToxa device are not admissible in court and that blood testing will remain the evidentiary standard in DUI-related cases.

The department said the tool may help officers better understand whether a person’s condition is related to impairment or a possible medical emergency, such as a diabetic event or neurological issue, allowing first responders to provide appropriate care when needed.

Officials stressed the technology is intended to supplement — not replace — traditional investigations, field sobriety testing and evidentiary blood tests as part of the department’s broader public safety efforts.

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