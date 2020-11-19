It is with a heavy heart that the La Vergne Police Department announces K9 Sjaak has passed away. Sjaak (pron: Jacques) underwent surgery Wednesday evening but did not survive the operation.

“Our hearts are broken,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.”

Sjaak joined the La Vergne Police Department in 2014. He was shot three times when a man opened fire on Officer Darby’s patrol vehicle on Tuesday. Officer Darby was not injured in the shooting or subsequent chase. The suspect was declared dead after being transported to the hospital. The TBI is investigating and all updates regarding the investigation will be disseminated through the agency.

Final arrangements for the K9 killed in the line of duty have been announced by the La Vergne Police Department.

Officers will meet at the Animal Medical Center at 234 River Rock Blvd. in Murfreesboro at noon to pay respects to K9 Sjaak (pron: Jacques). At 1:00 p.m. Sjaak will be escorted to Faithful Friends Pet Memorial Services at 2611 Eugenia Ave. in Nashville.

“This is a difficult time for not only Officer Darby and his family, but for our entire department,” says Interim Police Chief Chip Davis. “Sjaak, and the other K9s, are a part of our family. We appreciate everyone who has taken time to reach out to our department in one way or another to offer their prayers and condolences.”

“We are encouraging everyone to line up in support of Officer Darby and Sjaak,” says PIO Anne Smith. “The procession route will go through La Vergne along Murfreesboro Road to give Sjaak a final ride through the city that he’s served dutifully since 2014.”

Sjaak will be buried with full honors. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Sjaak was injured after a man opened fire on Officer Darby while he was driving on Murfreesboro Road. The TBI is the investigating agency and all updates regarding the incident will be disseminated through that agency.