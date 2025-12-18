La Vergne Police Department Hosts Annual Christmas Toy Store, Serving 62 Families

The La Vergne Police Department hosted its annual Christmas Toy Store on Dec. 14, bringing holiday joy to local families through a collaborative effort with the La Vergne Fire Department, Parks and Recreation, and dedicated community volunteers.

This year’s Toy Store served 62 families, providing Christmas gifts for 165 children. The event allows families to select gifts for their children in a welcoming, dignified environment, helping ensure a brighter holiday season for those in need. Remaining toys were donated to a local women’s shelter, extending the impact of the program beyond the event itself.

This year’s success was made possible through the generosity of residents, businesses, and partner organizations, as well as the support of volunteers and city departments.

“This event reflects the heart of our community,” said Amber Hakanson, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police and the event organizer. “It’s about neighbors helping neighbors and making sure our children feel supported during the holidays.”

The La Vergne Police Department thanks all who helped make the event successful, including City of La Vergne staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners. Appreciation is also extended to the many organizations and individuals who contributed time, food, funds, and support, including:

Rey Collazo

BJ’s

Sonic

Motorola

Grace Church Assembly of God

Life of Victory Ministries

Front Street Sign Company

Coca-Cola

Parthenon Tube

Inframark

Private citizens

Other businesses

Check out photos from the event in the Christmas Toy Store Photo Gallery!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email