La Vergne Police Chief Shares Holiday Message With Community

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews is sending a holiday message to residents, highlighting community safety and the department’s ongoing efforts to serve the city.

“As we enter this special season filled with family, generosity, and celebration, I want to take a moment to remind our La Vergne community to stay vigilant. This time of year unfortunately brings a sharp increase in scam activity across the country, and criminals often take advantage of holiday distractions to target residents through phone calls, text messages, emails, online schemes, and even door-to-door contacts.

Federal, state, and local law-enforcement partners are already seeing a rise in charity scams, delivery-notification scams, impersonation calls, and fraudulent payment requests. Your awareness is one of the strongest preventive tools we have.

Common Scam Tactics to Watch For

• Government or law-enforcement impersonation: Callers may falsely claim you owe taxes, have missed jury duty, or face arrest unless you pay immediately, often by gift card or electronic transfer. Legitimate agencies will never demand payment this way.

• Gift-card scams: No reputable company, government agency, or utility provider will ever ask you to pay a fee or settle a debt with gift cards.

• Phishing emails or texts: Messages about “missed packages,” “account problems,” or “urgent deliveries” often contain malicious links. Avoid clicking unfamiliar links, especially during the busy holiday shipping season.

• Fake charities: Scammers commonly pose as charitable organizations during the giving season. Always confirm legitimacy before donating.

• Prize or lottery scams: If you’re told you won a prize but must pay money to claim it, it’s a scam.

• Door-to-door solicitations: Individuals offering “one-day-only” deals, unlicensed home repairs, or suspicious sales pitches may be attempting fraud. Ask for identification, written estimates, and verify licensing before making commitments.

How to Protect Yourself

• Pause before responding to any message or call that feels urgent or pressuring.

• Do not pay with gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers for any unexpected demand.

• Verify independently: Hang up and call the official number from a trusted source, not the number provided by the caller or in the message.

• Avoid clicking links in unsolicited texts or emails. Manually type known websites directly into your browser.

• Use caution with unexpected packages or QR codes asking for personal information.

If You Believe You’ve Been Targeted

Please report suspicious activity to the La Vergne Police Department.

• Non-emergency line: 615-793-7744

• Emergency: 911 if you feel threatened or unsafe

If you believe your personal or financial information has been compromised, we encourage you to report it so officers can assist and document the incident properly. National resources, including the FTC, FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), and IRS, also track scam trends and may be helpful.



A Final Word for the Season

The holidays should be a time of peace, joy, and connection. Please take a moment to discuss these scams with your loved ones, especially older family members who are often targeted. Your vigilance helps protect not only yourself but also our entire community.

On behalf of the La Vergne Police Department, I wish you and your family a joyful, safe, and blessed holiday season. We remain honored to serve this community and stand ready to assist whenever needed.

Warm regards,

Christopher A. Moews, Chief of Police, La Vergne Police Department”

