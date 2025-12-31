La Vergne Police Chief Serves on Leadership Panel for Rutherford Class of 2026

Christopher Moews joined several other police chiefs from across Rutherford County for a panel discussion during Leadership Rutherford’s Class of 2026 “Benches and Badges” Day, held at the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The panel also included Murfreesboro Police Chief Mike Bowen, Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin, and Middle Tennessee State University Police Chief Edwin Kaup. Facilitated by MPD Captain Don Fanning, the chiefs answered questions from Leadership Rutherford participants about their careers, department operations, and approaches to community safety.

“Opportunities like this help build trust and understanding between community and law enforcement leaders,” said Chief Moews. “It’s also a great chance to share the values that drive our department — professionalism, integrity, and service.”

The “Benches and Badges” program provided participants with an inside look at law enforcement and judicial operations throughout the county. The day’s agenda included briefings from circuit and juvenile court judges, police demonstrations, and hands-on sessions covering mental health response, real-time crime data, and rescue operations.

Leadership Rutherford is a program of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce designed to identify, educate, and connect emerging community leaders. The Class of 2026 “Benches and Badges” Day offered participants a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement operations and the partnerships that strengthen public safety across the county.

For more information about the La Vergne Police Department, visit LaVergneTN.gov/Police.

