La Vergne Police Chief Graduates From FBI National Academy

La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews was one of 248 law enforcement officers to graduate from the spring session of the FBI National Academy on March 13.

“It was an absolute honor to be selected to participate in the FBI National Academy’s 293rd session,” says Chief Moews. “It’s been a dream for my career to one day participate in the program, and I’m blessed to have such supportive city leadership to allow me the opportunity to apply and attend.”

More than 55,000 law enforcement professionals have graduated from the program since 1935, making it a cornerstone of professional development in policing. During the 10-week program, participants focus on strategic and critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and effective management practices, as well as developing best practices in behavioral and forensic science, law enforcement communication, fitness and wellness, and intelligence and counterterrorism.

Chief Moews continued, “I am extremely excited to bring back the invaluable lessons learned from the Academy to LPD, where we can apply this training to serve our community better.”

Held in Quantico, VA, men and women from 48 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, 11 military organizations, and four federal civilian organizations attended. The National Academy is renowned for its academic excellence, offering advanced training in communication, leadership, and fitness. On average, participants have 21 years of experience in law enforcement and typically hold executive-level positions.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email