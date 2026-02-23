La Vergne Police Charge Three Drivers After Separate Pursuits

Officers with the La Vergne Police Department encountered three separate drivers operating vehicles recklessly Friday, leading to three individual pursuits across the city.

According to police, each driver fled when officers attempted traffic stops. All three pursuits were conducted safely, and none of the drivers escaped.

Driver #1 was charged with felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, unlawful weapon possession during the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless driving.

Driver #2 faces charges of DUI, reckless endangerment, felony evading, misdemeanor evading, reckless driving and open container.

Driver #3 was charged with reckless driving, felony evading, resisting, assault on a law enforcement officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police officials said enforcing reckless driving, stolen vehicle offenses and violent crimes remains a priority as the city works to continue a downward trend in crime. They added that proactive enforcement helps hold offenders accountable and serves as a deterrent to others.

The department also thanked residents for reporting reckless drivers, saying community tips allow officers to respond quickly and take appropriate action.

