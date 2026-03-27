Friday, March 27, 2026
No menu items!
Home La Vergne La Vergne Police Celebrate Promotion And Military Service Milestone

La Vergne Police Celebrate Promotion And Military Service Milestone

By
Source Staff
-
0
11

The La Vergne Police Department is recognizing both a leadership promotion within its ranks and a meaningful moment of service to the country.

Officials announced the promotion of Sgt. Nokes, who previously served as a detective and will now return to patrol in a leadership role. Department leaders say his experience and knowledge will strengthen his shift and enhance service to the community.

Police say the promotion reflects continued progress within the department and a commitment to ensuring officers provide the level of care and professionalism they would expect for their own families.

In addition, the department shared that Captain Kaul’s son was recently sworn into the U.S. Army, marking the beginning of his military service. Officials noted the significance of the commitment and expressed pride in his decision to serve.

Click for More News

The department is encouraging the community to congratulate Sgt. Nokes on his promotion and to support Captain Kaul’s son as he begins his military career.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×