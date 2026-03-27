La Vergne Police Celebrate Promotion And Military Service Milestone

The La Vergne Police Department is recognizing both a leadership promotion within its ranks and a meaningful moment of service to the country.

Officials announced the promotion of Sgt. Nokes, who previously served as a detective and will now return to patrol in a leadership role. Department leaders say his experience and knowledge will strengthen his shift and enhance service to the community.

Police say the promotion reflects continued progress within the department and a commitment to ensuring officers provide the level of care and professionalism they would expect for their own families.

In addition, the department shared that Captain Kaul’s son was recently sworn into the U.S. Army, marking the beginning of his military service. Officials noted the significance of the commitment and expressed pride in his decision to serve.

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The department is encouraging the community to congratulate Sgt. Nokes on his promotion and to support Captain Kaul’s son as he begins his military career.

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