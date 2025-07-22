La Vergne Police Bust Illegal Street Racing, Recover Firearm After High-Speed Chase

On July 11, 2025, at approximately 3:00 AM, Ofc. Gad was patrolling Waldron Road when he observed three Dodge Chargers illegally drag racing through La Vergne. Ofc. Gad positioned behind the vehicles to record their license plates and then activated his emergency lights. When he did, two of the Chargers accelerated at speeds exceeding 75 mph in an attempt to flee.



Officers Jager, Theide, Cunningham, and Scott quickly responded to assist. The pursuit continued until both vehicles turned onto Glochester Court, which happens to be a dead end. One vehicle was stopped immediately, while the other driver attempted to evade officers but was quickly boxed in and taken into custody.



A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a firearm, which has been secured in evidence along with the vehicles involved. Both drivers were safely transported and booked into the Rutherford County Jail. They are currently charged with drag racing and felony evading; additional charges related to the recovered firearm are pending.



The La Vergne Police Department reminds residents that reckless driving and illegal street racing will not be tolerated in the City of La Vergne. “Our officers are committed to protecting our roads and the safety of every resident. Racing belongs on a legal track, never on public streets,” La Vergne PD said in a social media post.

SOURCE: La Vergne Police Department

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email