La Vergne Police Arrest Felony Suspect Following Stand-Off

April 24, 2025 – La Vergne Police Department responded to a residence on Old Nashville Highway to serve a felony warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers made multiple announcements identifying themselves as law enforcement. The suspect was seen moving inside the kitchen area but refused several verbal commands to exit the residence. While inside of the kitchen, officers observed the suspect making movements towards his waistband, which prompted a heightened sense of caution.

When the individual finally exited the home, he immediately began resisting arrest. While resisting arrest, he began concealing his arms underneath his body. Officer Valenzuela deployed his taser, which was unsuccessful. OC spray was then utilized, which resulted in the suspect complying. He was taken into custody without further issue.

EMS responded promptly to provide medical care on scene, and the suspect was transported to StoneCrest Medical Center for a thorough evaluation. Following medical clearance, he was booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for his warrant and an additional charge of resisting arrest.

