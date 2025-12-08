La Vergne Police Arrest Driver After High-Speed Chase And Drug Discovery

A reckless driver traveling 75 mph on Murfreesboro Road on the night of December 6 was quickly stopped by La Vergne police, leading to multiple felony charges. Around 10:36 p.m., an officer spotted the speeding vehicle and pursued it until the driver stopped on Dick Buchanan Street, stepping out immediately. Additional officers arrived to assist.

During the encounter, officers detected the odor of alcohol and marijuana. A probable cause search revealed the following drugs and items:

over 100 grams of marijuana

crushed oxycodone

THC wax

Ecstasy

Adderall

brass knuckles

digital scale

The driver was taken into custody and now faces the following charges:

felony evading

reckless driving

felony possession of Schedule I, II, and VI substances

prohibited weapons

possession of drug paraphernalia

