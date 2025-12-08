La Vergne Police Arrest Driver After High-Speed Chase And Drug Discovery

Photo: La Vergne Police Department

A reckless driver traveling 75 mph on Murfreesboro Road on the night of December 6 was quickly stopped by La Vergne police, leading to multiple felony charges. Around 10:36 p.m., an officer spotted the speeding vehicle and pursued it until the driver stopped on Dick Buchanan Street, stepping out immediately. Additional officers arrived to assist.

  • During the encounter, officers detected the odor of alcohol and marijuana. A probable cause search revealed the following drugs and items:
  • over 100 grams of marijuana
  • crushed oxycodone
  • THC wax
  • Ecstasy
  • Adderall
  • brass knuckles
  • digital scale

The driver was taken into custody and now faces the following charges:

  • felony evading
  • reckless driving
  • felony possession of Schedule I, II, and VI substances
  • prohibited weapons
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

