La Vergne Police Arrest Driver After High-Speed Chase And Drug Discovery

A reckless driver traveling 75 mph on Murfreesboro Road on the night of December 6 was quickly stopped by La Vergne police, leading to multiple felony charges. Around 10:36 p.m., an officer spotted the speeding vehicle and pursued it until the driver stopped on Dick Buchanan Street, stepping out immediately. Additional officers arrived to assist.
- During the encounter, officers detected the odor of alcohol and marijuana. A probable cause search revealed the following drugs and items:
- over 100 grams of marijuana
- crushed oxycodone
- THC wax
- Ecstasy
- Adderall
- brass knuckles
- digital scale
The driver was taken into custody and now faces the following charges:
- felony evading
- reckless driving
- felony possession of Schedule I, II, and VI substances
- prohibited weapons
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!