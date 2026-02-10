Tuesday, February 10, 2026
La Vergne Police Announce New Community Engagement Coordinator

La Vergne Police Announce New Community Engagement Coordinator

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
16

The La Vergne Police Department has announced a new role within the agency, naming Annely Dunavant as its Community Engagement Coordinator.

Dunavant previously served the department as a dispatcher, where officials say she played an important role supporting officers and assisting the community behind the scenes. She has since transitioned into the new position, continuing her service to the City of La Vergne in a different capacity.

In her new role, Dunavant will focus on building relationships, fostering trust, and strengthening connections between the police department and the community. The position supports outreach efforts, public education, special events, and partnerships aimed at maintaining open and positive communication with residents.

Department leaders said they are excited to see Dunavant step into the role and look forward to the impact she will have within the community.

