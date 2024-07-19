La Vergne Police and Fire Rescue Departments Host School Supply Drive and Drop Off Event

In an effort to help support local students, the La Vergne police and fire rescue departments are hosting a school supply drive ahead of the new school year.

New supplies including but not limited to pencils, backpacks, loose leaf paper, notebooks, binders, markers, crayons, dry-erase markers, erasers, rulers, scissors, and tape can be dropped off in the lobbies of La Vergne City Hall (5093 Murfreesboro Road), La Vergne Police Department (5093 Murfreesboro Road), and the La Vergne Public Library (5063 Murfreesboro Road).

On July 27, LPD and LFRD are capping off the School Supply Drive with a drop off during the Tax Free Weekend. Several cruisers and a fire engine will be set up at the Walmart on Murfreesboro Road from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to drop off any school supplies they’d like to donate during the event.

The sales tax holiday applies to clothing and school or art supplies under $100 and computers under $1,500. More information on the sales tax holiday can be found here.

All donations will be distributed to the Rutherford County Schools in La Vergne. Cash and gift card donations will not be accepted.

