The La Vergne Police Department is hoping someone can help identify an armed robbery subject. The male produced a handgun at the Dollar General on Fergus Road and took money from the register.

It’s not clear if he escaped on foot or by vehicle. He is in his possible late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information that can help contact the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867 (STOP).